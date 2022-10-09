Congratulations! Shakti Arora is the INSTAGRAM King of the week

MUMBAI: Successful in wooing his fans by his charm and looks, this week’s Instagram king has indeed managed to win the hearts of the masses.

Shakti Arora enjoys a great fan following and the audience has loved him for his many roles, one being Ranveer from Colors' Meri Aashiqui Tum Se Hi, where he played the lead role opposite Radhika Madan.

Shakti is currently seen acing his role in Kundali Bhagya alongside Shraddha Arya and Manit Joura. The actor is seen giving a sneak peek into the new role every now and then.

The charmer has also been a part of Colors' Silsila Badalte Rishton Ka, where the fans enjoyed the show and on-set masti between the cast.

Shakti enjoys a great fan following not only in India, but internationally as well. Even though the actor is busy shooting for Kundali Bhagya, he still manages to stay connected with his fans one way or the other.

With more than 80K Likes and nearly 700 Comments on his post we crown the handsome lad as the INSTA King for the week.