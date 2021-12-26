CONGRATULATIONS! Shivangi Khedkar is INSTAGRAM Queen of the Week!

MUMBAI: As we near the end of yet another exciting week and are all set to bid adieu to the year, TellyChakkar is back to crown yet another telly beauty as Instagram Queen of the Week. This week's Insta beauty is quite popular among her fans and has always been in the news for multiple reasons. Popular for her show Mehendi Hai Rachne Waali, the diva was seen acing her role of Pallavi in the show.

New-age actress Shivangi Khedkar is known to be a rising star in the entertainment industry ever since her promising debut in Tollywood.

The gorgeous beauty was quite a nerd in her college days and pursued her engineering computer science in Pune.

Shivangi has participated in beauty pageants and also appeared in several advertisements before making it big in the entertainment industry.

She participated in many modeling competitions and also learned acting from Anupam Kher’s acting institute ‘Actor Prepares’. She made her acting debut with the Telugu film Ashwamedham, directed by Nitin Gawde in 2019. Her pairing with Raghav Rao aka Sai Ketan Rao is also one of the prominent reasons why fans loved watching the show Mehendi Hai Rachne Waali.

The audiences adore her for her social media savviness and keep showering her with their love and appreciation. Moreover, the diva has been slaying her looks and setting major fashion goals. Even though the show has now wrapped up, fans are super eager to know about the actress' upcoming project.

Her posts have gotten her 55 Likes and nearly 2k comments. We thus crown her Instagram Queen of the Week!

Take a look at Shivangi Khadekar's posts from her Instagram handle!