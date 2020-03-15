Congratulations: Siddharth Nigam is INSTA King of the Week!

MUMBAI: This week’s Insta King is indeed a charming lad who is a born star. Having started his journey in the industry as a child artist, Siddharth Nigam has turned out to be a youth sensation in the true sense.

Siddharth enjoys a huge female fan following and has given his admirers major reasons to drool on him. The charming lad inspires many with his hard work and dedication. He has an amazing physique and a killer smile to die for.

The actor impressed the audience with his stupendous acting skills in Colors’ Chakravartin Ashoka Samrat and applause-worthy dance moves in Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa.

Siddharth is much loved and appreciated for his chemistry with his co-star Avneet Kaur. The two keep on entertaining us with their funny and out-of-the box videos. The fans ship them as ‘SidNeet’. They have managed to make their fans go gaga over their chemistry not only in the show but in their two music videos, 'Attachment' and ‘Luck Di Kasam’.

The lad is indeed social media savvy and loves staying in touch with his fans. Even though Siddharth is busy with his show Aladdin Naam Toh Suna Hoga and music albums, the chocolate boy still manages to stay connected with his fans. All his clicks have gotten him nearly 200K likes and almost 300 comments. We crown Siddharth Nigam as the Insta King of the week.

Take a look at the posts from Siddharth Nigam's Instagram handle!