Congratulations! This special actor of 'Anupamaa' completes one year in the show

Anupamaa is one of the most loved and celebrated shows on television. Currently, a special character completes one year in the show and feels gratitude towards the love and support they have received.
Submitted by Ektaa Kumaran on Fri, 06/02/2023 - 20:33
ANUPAMAA

MUMBAI : Anupamaa is one of the most loved television serials and number one on the TRP charts, as the storyline is gripping and relatable.

One of the main reasons the show is so successful is because of the camaraderie and good bonding among the co-stars, which is seen behind the scenes of the serial.

The audiences love the acting chops of Rupali Ganguly, Gaurav Khanna, Madalsa Sharma, and Sudhanshu Pandey, as they make the scenes and characters look real.

These days, they are glued to the show as the track is focusing on Pakhi and Adhik's marriage and how the families are trying to cope with this twist. Also, Anupama is stuck between the Kapadia and the Shah family.

The audience likes the love story of Anuj and Anupama. They are mesmerized by the chemistry the duo share.

The show has many fan clubs dedicated to it and fans keep showering a lot of love and support on the cast and crew.

The one character that is loved by the audience is Little Anu as she is the life of the show. 

Her character has been loved by the fans and today, she has become a household name. 

ALSO READ : Check out the BTS pictures of the upcoming track of Anupama

Now, Asmi Deo who essays the role of Little Anu completed one year on the show and she is excited and happy for the love and support she is receiving from the audience.

Well, the audience love the equation she shares with Anuj and Anupama and believe that the trio look perfect together. 

As these days, she has very little scenes with Anupama, the audience miss their bond.

The track of the show is currently focused on Samar and Dimpy’s marriage.

For more news and updates, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

ALSO READ : Check out the BTS pictures of the upcoming track of Anupama

 

 

 

 
 

 

 

Anupama Kavya Hotstar Star Plus Rupali Ganguly Sudhanshu Pandey Gaurav Khanna Spoilers Malvika Samar TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
Ektaa Kumaran's picture

About Author

Submitted by Ektaa Kumaran on Fri, 06/02/2023 - 20:33

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
TOP STORIES
Teri Meri Doriyaann: Suspicious! Sahiba unable to understand Seerat’s interest
MUMBAI : Star Plus’ newly launched show ‘Teri Meri Doriyaann’ by Cockrow and Shaika Films, has started on a very...
Anupamaa: Intriguing! Maya and Barkha plan something big against Anuj and Anupama
MUMBAI : Anupamaa is presently ruling our television screens. The show is doing exceptionally well and is topping the...
Teri Meri Doriyaann: What! Seerat develops feelings for Angad and seeks his attention
MUMBAI : Star Plus’ newly launched show ‘Teri Meri Doriyaann’ by Cockrow and Shaika Films, has started on a very...
Woah! Dheeraj Dhoopar is being massively trolled in this latest video, take a look
MUMBAI : Dheeraj Dhoopar is one of the most talented and celebrated actors in the telly town.The actor made his debut...
Pandya Store: Drama Alert! Dhara lies to the Pandya family about her Mother
MUMBAI : The Star Plus show Pandya Store has made a place in everyone’s hearts with its gripping storyline and...
Teri Meri Doriyaann: Kya Baat Hai! Angad leaves Seerat stunned, and takes a stand for Sahiba
MUMBAI : Teri Meri Doriyaann' is a modern-day fairy tale, a love story with a twist.  The show sheds light on the...
Recent Stories
Shah Rukh Khan
Trending! From Shah Rukh Khan-Salman Khan’s leaked video to Ileana D’cruz hinting at engagement or marriage; here are trending entertainment news of the day
Latest Video
Related Stories
DHEERAJ
Woah! Dheeraj Dhoopar is being massively trolled in this latest video, take a look
DIPIKA KAKAR
What! Dipika Kakar opens up about being accused of faking her pregnancy
ANNAT
Wow! Jannat Zubair and Faisal Shaikh reunite for this special reason; fans can't keep calm
RUBINA DIKAIK
Kya Baat Hai! Rubina Dilaik celebrates the milestone of her special show, read on to know more
Will Preeta recognise Karan
Kundali Bhagya: Will Preeta recognise Karan?
Ayesha Singh
Exclusive! “I relate to the version of Sai who is very chirpy and stands up for the right things” Ayesha Singh opens up about how she connects to her character Sai and link-ups rumors, comments, and more! Read for the Full Story