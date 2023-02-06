Congratulations! This special actor of 'Anupamaa' completes one year in the show

MUMBAI : Anupamaa is one of the most loved television serials and number one on the TRP charts, as the storyline is gripping and relatable.

One of the main reasons the show is so successful is because of the camaraderie and good bonding among the co-stars, which is seen behind the scenes of the serial.

The audiences love the acting chops of Rupali Ganguly, Gaurav Khanna, Madalsa Sharma, and Sudhanshu Pandey, as they make the scenes and characters look real.

These days, they are glued to the show as the track is focusing on Pakhi and Adhik's marriage and how the families are trying to cope with this twist. Also, Anupama is stuck between the Kapadia and the Shah family.

The audience likes the love story of Anuj and Anupama. They are mesmerized by the chemistry the duo share.

The show has many fan clubs dedicated to it and fans keep showering a lot of love and support on the cast and crew.

The one character that is loved by the audience is Little Anu as she is the life of the show.

Her character has been loved by the fans and today, she has become a household name.

Now, Asmi Deo who essays the role of Little Anu completed one year on the show and she is excited and happy for the love and support she is receiving from the audience.

Well, the audience love the equation she shares with Anuj and Anupama and believe that the trio look perfect together.

As these days, she has very little scenes with Anupama, the audience miss their bond.

The track of the show is currently focused on Samar and Dimpy’s marriage.

