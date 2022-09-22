CONGRATULATIONS! Star Plus’ Banni Chow Home Delivery hits a century; Ulka Gupta shares reactions

MUMBAI :Star Plus’ hit show Banni Chow Home Delivery is doing really well and amongst the top shows of Indian television.

The plot revolves around Banni, an independent and brave woman who runs a food delivery business, crosses paths with Yuvan, an oppressed young man with special needs, and their lives change.

It stars Ulka Gupta in the titular role, Pravishta Mishra, Ayush Anand, Parvati Sehgal and Arjit Taneja.

ALSO READ: Banni Chow Home Delivery: Interesting! Banni to learn Agastya and Param’s bitter relationship

The show recently completed 100 episodes and the fans are pouring in love for the show and the cast. They have been making edits and sharing them on social media.

Ulka Gupta took to Instagram and shared a few of the fan edits and stories.