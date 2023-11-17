Congratulations: Star Plus show Imlie completes 1000 episodes!

Imlie currently stars Sai Ketan Rao and Adrija Roy in the leading roles. The show is one of the top shows and is always doing well with the ratings. Gul Khan and Karishma Jain are the maverick producers behind the show
Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Fri, 11/17/2023 - 12:12
Imlie

MUMBAI: Imlie on Star Plus has been entertaining the masses with its interesting plot twisters.

The show currently stars Sai Ketan Rao and Adrija Roy in the leading roles. The serial originally showcased Gashmeer Mahajani and Sumbul Touqeer in the leading roles post which Fahmaan was seen in the leading role pairing with Sumbul. The makers later announced a leap and then brought Karan Vohra, Megha Chakraborty and Seerat Kapoor in the leading roles. (Also Read: Imlie: Woah! Sonali gets thrown out of the Chaudhary Niwas )

The show has a similar feel of season one currently and the plot is gradually growing giving an interesting dose of entertainment to the viewers each passing episode.

Now, the show has completed 1000 episodes and the entire cast seems to be in a celebratory mode. One of the leading cast members Glorryy Mohanta took to social media to share her happiness.

With a video that shows her dancing, she captioned her post as:

‘Imlie 1000 episodes completed so i m excited n dancing’

Take a look:

Imlie is one of the top shows and is always doing well with the ratings. Gul Khan and Karishma Jain are the maverick producers behind the show. The show took a huge turn post the leap, and Imlie and Arthava have been through a journey of their own.

Currently, the track revolves around Sonali being thrown out of the Chaudhary Niwas along with Amrit. Agastya was upset after all the drama and humiliation that Sonali has done but is trying to move forward leaving behind all the negativity. On the other hand, a fire breaks out at Chaudhary Sweets workshop and two laborers will lose their life. (Also Read: Imlie : Shocking! Agastya shows trust in Imlie; tells her to take care of his family if he gets arrested)

Keep reading TellyChakkar for more information on your favourite television shows. 

Imlie Star Plus Imlie on Star Plus Imlie 1000 episodes Glorryy Mohanta TellyChakkar
TellychakkarTeam's picture

About Author

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Fri, 11/17/2023 - 12:12

