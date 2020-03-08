Congratulations: Surbhi Chandna is INSTA Queen of the Week!

MUMBAI: This week's Instagram queen is indeed one of the most beguiling beauties in the telly town. Surbhi Chandna looks stunning in anything and everything she wears. The actress leaves no stone unturned to work hard and entertain audience.

The pretty lady was seen in the character of Anika opposite the handsome Nakuul Mehta in Ishqbaaaz. It was one of her best roles and helped her gain much audience appreciation. The bond the diva shares with her girl gang from Ishqbaaaz is something we all love. Mansi Srivastava and Shrenu Parekh used to post many funny behind-the-scenes videos along with Surbhi.

The diva recently wrapped up shooting of her show Sanjivani where she played the role of Dr. Ishani opposite Namit Khanna and Gaurav Chopra.

Speaking about her acting journey, Surbhi began her career in a cameo role that she played in SAB TV’s popular show Taarak Mehta ka Ooltah Chashmah as Sweety and was later seen in Ek Nanad Ki Khushiyon Ki Chaabi… Meri Bhabhi as Suzanne and Qubool Hai as Haya.

Surbhi is a fitness enthusiast and follows a regular yoga routine to stay in shape. She is also an active social media user. Almost all her posts have got her 160K likes and nearly 200 comments, and we crown her INSTA Queen of the Week.

Take a look at the posts shared by Surbhi on her Instagram handle!