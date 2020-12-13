Congratulations: Surbhi Chandna is the INSTAGRAM Queen of the week!

MUMBAI: As we near the end of yet another exciting week, we are back to crown one such telly town beauty who has set millions of hearts racing with not only her looks but also acting chops.

She is one of the most beguiling beauties in the telly town. Surbhi Chandna looks stunning in anything and everything she wears.

The actress is acing the role of an adhinaagin in a popular supernatural drama. The actress leaves no stone unturned to work hard and entertain the audience.

Previously, the pretty lady was seen in the character of Anika opposite the handsome Nakuul Mehta in Ishqbaaaz. It was one of her best roles which helped her gain the audience’s appreciation.

The bond the diva shares with her girl gang from Ishqbaaaz is something we all love and miss as the show went off air long back. Mansi Srivastava and Shrenu Parekh used to post many funny behind-the-scenes videos along with Surbhi and that was quite the treat for their army of fans.

The diva is currently showcasing her acting chops in Colors’ popular supernatural series Naagin 5 opposite the handsome Sharad Malhotra as Veer and Mohit Sehgal aka Jay. The fans simply love the trio’s bonding and also the fun videos that they keep sharing from the sets.

Speaking about her acting journey, Surbhi began her career in a cameo role that she played in SAB TV’s popular show Taarak Mehta ka Ooltah Chashmah as Sweety and was later seen in Ek Nanad Ki Khushiyon Ki Chaabi… Meri Bhabhi as Suzanne and Qubool Hai as Haya. The fans went gaga over her when they saw her as Dr Ishani in Sanjivani 2 alongside Guarav Chopra and Namit Khanna.

Surbhi is a fitness enthusiast and follows a regular yoga routine to stay in shape. And it wouldn’t be incorrect tag her as a social butterfly who is quite active on social media. Almost all her posts have got her 150K likes and nearly 280 comments, and we crown her INSTA Queen of the Week.

Take a look at the posts shared by Surbhi on her Instagram handle!