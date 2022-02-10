CONGRATULATIONS: Surbhi Chandna is the INSTAGRAM Queen for the week!

MUMBAI: This week's Instagram queen is indeed one of the most beguiling beauties in the telly town. Surbhi Chandna looks stunning in anything and everything she wears. The actress leaves no stone unturned to work hard and entertain the audience.

Call her Anika, Manmeet, or Surbhi, the diva not only aces her reel roles but also her real life role.

The pretty lady has been seen in different characters, amongst which her role opposite to Nakuul in Ishqbaaaz became fans favourite. The diva also shares a great bond with her girl gang from Ishqbaaaz. She gained much appreciation for her role as a Naagin and now we are getting to see her as Manmeet Shergil.

The beauty was even applauded her for her stint in Sanjivani where she played the role of Dr Ishani opposite Namit Khanna and Gaurav Chopra. But she gained a huge appreciation and popularity for acing the role of Bani in the supernatural series Naagin 5 opposite Sharad Malhotra as Veer and alongside Jay aka Mohit Sehgal.

Talking about her acting journey, Surbhi began her career in a cameo role that she played in SAB TV’s popular show Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah as Sweety and was later seen in Ek Nanad Ki Khushiyon Ki Chaabi… Meri Bhabhi as Suzanne and Qubool Hai as Haya.

She is also an active social media user. Almost all her posts have got her 100K likes and nearly 150 comments, and we crown her INSTA Queen of the Week.

Take a look at the posts shared by Surbhi on her Instagram handle!





