CONGRATULATIONS: Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashma actress Palak Sidhwani aka Sonu makes her parents proud as she invests in a new home!

MUMBAI: Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashma has been a show that is running for more than a decade. An entire generation has grown up within the show's running period. But the fact that the show is still running and remains on top is astonishing.

One of the famous characters from the show is ‘Sonu’ and it is played by the young and adorable, Palak Sindhwani. Recently, the young actress has accomplished a huge success by buying an apartment for herself!

Isn’t it awesome to achieve such huge things at such a young age!

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah’s Sonu aka Palak Sindhwani has recently bought a really cool apartment for herself and shared pictures of the house with her in it on her Instagram handle.

As Palak Sindhwani posted the picture, she captioned the post as, 'Like they say, There is no place like Home! ?well, I've shifted to a new apartment recently and was looking for a centre table for my living room

Other than Palak Sindhwani, recently, Gurucharan Singh, who played the role of Roshan Singh Sodi in TMKOC had recently shared a picture of himself on social media. The post raised a lot of eyeballs on the Rolls Royce that was seen behind his back.

His post made the fans wonder if the former Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah actor splurged money to own that beast!

CREDIT: Koimoi