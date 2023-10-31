Congratulations: Team Teri Meri Doriyaann completes 300 episodes!

The show completed 300 episodes and the entire cast was seen in a celebratory mood. On this special occasion, Vijayendra took to social media to share a post on this special day. He mentioned:
Congratulations

MUMBAI : Teri Meri Dooriyaann is one of the most watched shows on television. The show features Vijayendra Kumeria and Himanshi Parashar in the leading roles and fans cannot have enough of their chemistry.

The show has been entertaining the audience for a long time now. Based on a Sikh background the show revolves around 3 love stories starring Himanshi Parashar, Vijendra Kumeria, Roopam Sharma, Tushar Dhembla, Prachi Hada, and Jatin Arora. The current track revolves around Sahiba getting kidnapped and Angad being in search of her.

Romi is the one who has kidnapped her and Angad has reached to her rescue.

Thankyou for all the support. Keep watching…Keep loving

Take a look:

Now isn’t that sweet!

For the uninitiated Himanshi recently celebrated her anniversary and all her colleagues and well-wishers poured in their best wishes. Not only that, the team, time and again keeps sharing BTS moments from the sets of the show and they are nothing less that hilarious!

TellyChakkar wishes the entire team of Teri Meri Doriyaann heartiest congratulations.

Keep reading TellyChakkar for more information from the world of television, Bollywood and the OTT medium.

Show your love for Vijayendra Kumeria as Angad, Himanshi Parashar as Sahiba and their show Teri Meri Doriyaann in the comment section below!

