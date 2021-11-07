CONGRATULATIONS: Tejasswi Prakash is INSTAGRAM Queen of the Week!

MUMBAI: Currently wooing her fans with her charm, this week’s Instagram Queen is much-loved for her work on the small screen and her bubbly nature.

Tejasswi Prakash has entertained her audience with her daredevil andaaz in stunt-based reality show Khatron Ke Khiladi 10, which aired on Colors.

The diva has been in the industry for a few years now. She is known for portraying various characters to perfection. Be it Swaragini or KarnSangini, the actress has received accolades for her performance in almost all her projects.

However, Tejasswi’s popularity shot with her stint in Khatron Ke Khiladi. Tejasswi comes across as an effortless cutie while she performs the stunts like a boss lady.

The actress has impressed the host of the show and filmmaker Rohit Shetty as well, and on several occasions, Rohit was seen praising her.

Though she did not win the show, she ended up winning millions of hearts. For her fans, she is the true winner of KKK10.

The beauty is quite active on social media. Tejasswi was seen enjoying her lockdown in the most productive way possible.

Currently, the actress is acing her stint in controversial house of Bigg Boss 15. Her bonding with Karan Kundrra is loved by BB fans.

They have started shipping them with #TejRan. Netizens have been loving her charming and happy go lucky vibe inside the house.

Her posts have 80 likes and nearly 150 comments, and we crown her INSTA QUEEN of the Week.