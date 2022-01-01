Congratulations! TV actor Mohit Raina ties knot on the New Year

MUMBAI : Amid the wedding season, the year started with the first celebrity wedding of TV actor Mohit Raina. Mohit Raina’s wedding photos have surprised his fans after Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif were married in a private ceremony in December.

On New Year’s Day, the Mahadev actor took to Instagram to announce his marriage. Mohit captioned a photo of himself with his wife Aditi from the wedding ceremony.

His Instagram post stated, “Love recognises no barriers, it jumps hurdles, leaps fences, penetrates walls to arrive at its destination, full of hope. With that hope and the blessings of our parents, we are no longer two but one. Need all your love and blessing in this new journey - Aditi and Mohit."

Fans flooded the comments section of Mohit’s post, “Congratulations sir. Mahadev keeps blessings on both of you. Jis tarah Mahadev aur Parvati ke jode ko log yaad karte hai mai ummid karta hu usi taraf aap dono ka bhi prem rahega aur unki kripa aap dono par bani rahegi,” the comment read.

Mohit looked classy and elegant in his white sherwani, which he paired with a pastel green stole to complement his bride, Aditi, who wore a pastel green and pink-colored lehenga with a gold border and intricate embroidery. According to the reports, the couple were married as per pahadi rituals.

It appears that the Uri: The Surgical Strike cast has been bitten by the marriage bug. Vicky Kaushal, his co-star, recently married his lady love, Katrina Kaif, in a lavish ceremony in Rajasthan. In addition, Yami Gautam, who also played a key role in this Aditya Dhar film, married the director in a private ceremony in 2021.

Mohit Raina is a well-known name in the Hindi television industry, best known for his roles in the TV shows Devon Ke Dev… Mahadev, Bandini, Ganga Kii Dheej, Chehra, and Chakravartin Ashoka Samrat. He co-starred in Mumbai Diaries 26/11 with Konkona Sen Sharma, Mrunmayee Deshpande, Natasha Bharadwaj, and Satyajeet Dubey last year.

