Congratulations: Vijayendra Kumeria, Himanshi Parashar and the entire cast of Teri Meri Doriyaann come together for cake cutting ceremony as the show completes 1 year!

MUMBAI: Teri Meri Doriyaan on Star Plus is one of the most loved shows on television today.

Cockrow and Shaika Films, started on a very promising note and the show has constantly kept the audience glued to their screens. The show has a Punjabi setting and involves 3 love stories starring Himanshi Parashar, Vijendra Kumeria, Roopam Sharma, Tushar Dhembla, Prachi Hada, and Jatin Arora. The current track revolves around Yashraj Blasting Brar Mansion while Angad and Sahiba attempt to save it. (Also Read: Teri Meri Doriyaann: Oh No! Angad shocked to know Sahiba meeting Garry)

The show has smitten the audience and has come to know about the pulse of the viewers of how they like watching mystery. The makers are weaving the story in a way which keeps all of these elements intact and the audience on the edge of their seats.

Recently, the entire cast of the show got together to celebrate as they achieved a new milestone.

Teri Meri Doriyaann completed one year and the entire unit came together for a cake cutting ceremony. Vijayendra, Gauri Tonk, Himanshi and many others were present at the ceremony. There were multiple cakes kept and they seemed to be making merry.

Take a look at the videos below:

We wish the entire team of Teri Meri Doriyaann heartiest congratulations!

The current drama revolves around Sahiba and Angad, who will finally fight for their love and save their marriage and everything. They will get Yashraj arrested, when Garry will come back to apologize to everyone.

