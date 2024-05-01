Congratulations: Vijayendra Kumeria, Himanshi Parashar and the entire cast of Teri Meri Doriyaann come together for cake cutting ceremony as the show completes 1 year!

Teri Meri Doriyaann completed one year and the entire unit came together for a cake cutting ceremony. Vijayendra, Gauri Tonk, Himanshi and many others were present at the ceremony. There were multiple cakes kept and they seemed to be making merry.
Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Fri, 01/05/2024 - 12:13
Vijayendra Kumeria, Himanshi Parashar

MUMBAI: Teri Meri Doriyaan on Star Plus is one of the most loved shows on television today.

Cockrow and Shaika Films, started on a very promising note and the show has constantly kept the audience glued to their screens. The show has a Punjabi setting and involves 3 love stories starring Himanshi Parashar, Vijendra Kumeria, Roopam Sharma, Tushar Dhembla, Prachi Hada, and Jatin Arora. The current track revolves around Yashraj Blasting Brar Mansion while Angad and Sahiba attempt to save it. (Also Read: Teri Meri Doriyaann: Oh No! Angad shocked to know Sahiba meeting Garry)

The show has smitten the audience and has come to know about the pulse of the viewers of how they like watching mystery. The makers are weaving the story in a way which keeps all of these elements intact and the audience on the edge of their seats.

Recently, the entire cast of the show got together to celebrate as they achieved a new milestone.

Teri Meri Doriyaann completed one year and the entire unit came together for a cake cutting ceremony. Vijayendra, Gauri Tonk, Himanshi and many others were present at the ceremony. There were multiple cakes kept and they seemed to be making merry.

Take a look at the videos below:

We wish the entire team of Teri Meri Doriyaann heartiest congratulations!

The current drama revolves around Sahiba and Angad, who will finally fight for their love and save their marriage and everything. They will get Yashraj arrested, when Garry will come back to apologize to everyone.

Keep reading TellyChakkar for more information on your favourite television shows, Hindi movies and OTT projects. (Also Read: Teri Meri Doriyaann: Oh No! Angad shocked to know Sahiba meeting Garry)

Stay tuned to this space for the latest updates, exclusive news and gossip on your favoruite Bollywood and television celebrities. 

Teri Meri Doriyaann Vijayendra Kumeria Himanshi Parashar Star Plus Roopam Sharma Tushar Dhembla Prachi hada Jatin Arora TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
TellychakkarTeam's picture

About Author

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Fri, 01/05/2024 - 12:13

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
TOP STORIES
Happy Birthday! Fighter director Siddhart Anand has the cutest way to wish Deepika Padukone a happy birthday, check it out
Disclaimer: The upcoming action film "Fighter," starring Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone, has been the talk of the...
5 Reasons to Choose Online Blackjack Over Other Casino Types
MUMBAI: Do you know about blackjack? It's this really neat card game that lots of folks love to play at casinos. You...
Congratulations: Vijayendra Kumeria, Himanshi Parashar and the entire cast of Teri Meri Doriyaann come together for cake cutting ceremony as the show completes 1 year!
MUMBAI: Teri Meri Doriyaan on Star Plus is one of the most loved shows on television today.Cockrow and Shaika Films,...
Hotness Alert! Sonam Bajwa’s these new pictures are a perfect mix of glam and hotness, check it out
MUMBAI: Actress Sonam Bajwa has been captivating her fans with her performance and stunning appearance. She has a real...
What! Malaika Arora and Arjun Kapoor almost broke up a few months ago? Details inside!
MUMBAI: The romantic relationship of Arjun Kapoor and Malaika Arora is anything from a classic fairy tale. Malaika...
Backlash! Kajol's daughter, Nysa Devgan faces criticism for her unnecessary attitude, Calling it 'So Off Putting'
MUMBAI: Kajol, the wife of Bollywood star Ajay Devgn, and they have two children together, Nysa and Yug. Despite not...
Recent Stories
Siddhart Anand
Happy Birthday! Fighter director Siddhart Anand has the cutest way to wish Deepika Padukone a happy birthday, check it out
Latest Video
Related Stories
Karan Kundrra and Tejasswi Prakash
Woah: Netizens wish Karan Kundrra and Tejasswi Prakash get married as they attend their friend’s wedding!
Harshad
Woah! Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai actor Harshad Chopda reveals about his 'new project', take a look
King
Music Sensation King Graces The Stage Of Star Plus Dance Reality Show Dance + Pro!
Mannara
Bigg Boss Season 17 : Shocking! Mannara Chopra and Ayesha Khan lash out at Munawar Faruqui and expose his double standards, say “If I love you, I will tell it in front of the whole world, but you have confused me completely”
Manisha
Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa Season 11 : Kya Baat Hai! Wild card entries Manisha Rani, Dhanashree Verma, Awez Darbar, Nikhita Gandhi, Sagar Parekh and Rj Gleen Saldanha finally perform, only four to get selected
Ankita
Bigg Boss Season 17 : OH NO! Ankita Lokhande and Vicky Jain get into a heated argument, the actress tells her husband that he can only be jealous of her