CONGRATULATIONS: Vijayendra Kumeria is the INSTAGRAM king of the week!

CONGRATULATIONS: Vijeyandra Kumeria is the INSTAGRAM king of the week!

MUMBAI: He is versatile, lively, and loves staying connected with his fans. He is currently winning hearts for his new role.

We are talking about Vijayendra Kumeria, who is indeed blessed with a body to die for. The actor has been a part of many television serials and has managed to work his charm over the masses. He gained immense popularity for portraying Suraj in Colors’ popular daily Udann.

The talented actor also loves to share pictures on his social media accounts and interact with his fans. He often shares fun BTS from the sets. 

Currently, Vijayendra is seen acing his role of Amaan Oberoi in Mose Chhal Kiye Jaaye opposite Vidhi Pandya. 

He was also Loved for his role of Darsh Rawal opposite the beautiful Richa Rathore as Nandini in Aapki Nazron Ne Samjha that airs on Star Plus. Their on-screen pair is quite loved by fans. 

The charming lad is pretty active on Instagram and gets good responses from his fans on every post shared by him. 

Vijayendra’s love for acting sees no bounds as he even ended up quitting his civil aviation job after working for years only to pursue acting. 

The actor after many rejections and struggles bagged his first role in 2011; he played Jolly Bhardwaj in Chotti Bahu. 

Later, he also established a production house Kumeria Productions with his wife Preeti in 2009. 

TellyChakkar declares him as Insta King of the Week. 

His posts have got 60 likes and nearly 100 comments. 

Take a look at Vijayendra’s social media posts!

