Congratulations: Vikram Singh Chauhan is the INSTA King of the week!

MUMBAI: The handsome lad who has managed to set different benchmarks with his acting skills seems to be utilising his self quarantine phase quite well.

The Jaana Na Dil Se Door fame Vikram Singh Chauhan is indeed quite the charmer and his female fans drool over him.

He has now become one of the most popular actors with a massive fan base in Indian telly industry. His acting in shows like Jaana Na Dil Se Door, Ek Deewana Tha, and now in Star Plus' popular Yeh Jaadu Hai Jinn Ka has made the fans applaud him.

This handsome hunk's Insta account is just too entertaining. Looking at his pictures from his Insta diaries, we can surely say that Vikram is a photogenic person.

The actor has been using his self quarantine phase quite well and productively. Almost all his posts have got him 120K Likes and nearly 150 Comments, crowning him the INSTA King of the week.

Take a look at Vikram Singh Chauhan's Instagram account!