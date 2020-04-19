Congratulations: Vishal Pandey is INSTA King of the Week!

MUMBAI: This week’s Insta king has a smile to die for. The lad’s smile indeed will send your hearts racing, ladies.

With a personality like a rockstar and a heart like a child, Vishal Pandey is quiet the name on social media. The lad rose to fame with his lip sync videos on the platform TikTok. Vishal is an actor, model and TikTok star who enjoys a great fan following.

Vishal’s popularity has grown ten folds and now he enjoys a 12.M family on TikTok who simply adore and love Vishal’s charisma and his bond with his gang Teen Tigada.

Vishal is immensely connected with his mains and besties Bhavin Bhanushali and Sameeksha Sud who are his heart and soul. They are collectively called as Teen Tigada and the fans simply love watching their onscreen fun and masti.

They even have come up with their own YouTube channel which showcased the very first video with the most asked question “Sameeksha Kiski Girlfriend Hai?” With an army of fans who love and adore Vishal’s work and efforts, almost all his posts have got 130K Likes and nearly 700 Comments crowning him the INSTA King of the week.

Take a look at Vishal’s posts from his INSTA handle!