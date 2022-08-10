Congratulations! Yeh Hai Yaariyaan’s Krissann Barretto gets engaged to beau Nathan Karamchandani

MUMBAI: Krissann Barretto started off her television career by acting in episodics like Heroes, The Fightback Files and Yeh Hai Aashiqui. She got her breakthrough in 2014 with MTV India's Kaisi Yeh Yaariyan where she portrayed Alya Saxena. In 2016, she played Kiya Kapoor in &TV's Kahani Hamari...Dil Dosti Deewanepan Ki and Tapasya in MTV India's Girls on Top. From 2016 to 2017, she played Romi in Star Plus's Ishqbaaz.

Krissann has been dating Nathan Karamchandani, an electrical engineer, for a while now and looks like the couple have taken their relationship to the next level and gotten engaged.

The actress posted pictures of her dreamy proposal by her beau Nathan on her social media page and wrote, “22.04.2023

I can’t wait to spend the rest of my life with you

I love you”

Check out the post here;

Talking about her engagement to an entertainment portal the Yeh Hai Yaariyaan actress said, “I’m on top of the world right now.”

She added, “It’s so exciting that no one knows just my loved ones. I can’t wait for the world to know that I’m engaged to my soulmate.”

Nathan added, “After going back and forth with different ideas I finally decided to do it alone with just me and Krissann. We were recently in Amritsar, so I planned a beautiful breakfast in bed, fresh fruits, pastries, juices, flowers, everything. I woke her up and just expressed my love for her, told her I can’t wait to spend the rest of my life with her and asked her to marry me. She of course said yes,”

Speaking of marriage Barretto added, “marriage is definitely on the cards. We’re first deciding on the country, then we’ll start reaching out to venues and see which one matches the vibe we’re looking for.”

We wish the couple a lifetime of happiness!

