Congratulations! Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai actress Vrushika Mehta gets hitched with the love of her life Saurabh Ghedia

MUMBAI : Vruahika Mehta is a well known actress of teleivison and she has a good fan following.

She debuted with the serial Aasman Se Aage but she rose to fame with her performance in Dil Dosti and Dance and Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai.

She had also been part of web series shows like Desi Explores Of Jordon, Desi Explors Taiwan etc.

Today was a big day for the actress as she took on to social media and and announced to the fans and well- wishers that she had tied the knot with the love of her life Saurabh Ghedia.

Also Read -Dil Dosti Dance fame Vrushika Mehta engaged got engaged to Saurabh Gedia, Check out the deets inside

The actress shared pictures from her wedding and the actress looked so happy.

She captioned the post saying "With the warmth of family, the laughter of friends, blessings all around we found our home in one another's heart. Saying "Yes"became a promise of lifetime"

Well, the pictures are gorgeous and so beautiful and the wedding took place with close family and friends.

For more news and updates on television and movies, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

(ALSO READ : Vrushika Mehta opens up about her DREAM ROLE, says she would love to be a part of Naagin series for THIS reason

Embled link