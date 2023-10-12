Congratulations! Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai actress Vrushika Mehta gets hitched with the love of her life Saurabh Ghedia

It was a big day for Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata actress Vrushika Mehta as she tied the knot with the love of her life Saurabh, the actress took on to social media and shared the news with fans and well wishers.
Submitted by Ektaa Kumaran on Sun, 12/10/2023 - 18:00
Vrushika

MUMBAI : Vruahika Mehta is a well known actress of teleivison and she has a good fan following. 

She debuted with the serial Aasman Se Aage but she rose to fame with her performance in Dil Dosti and Dance and Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. 

She had also been part of web series shows like Desi Explores Of Jordon, Desi Explors  Taiwan etc. 

Today was a big day for the actress as she took on to social media and and announced to the fans and well- wishers that she had tied the knot with the love of her life Saurabh Ghedia.

Also Read -Dil Dosti Dance fame Vrushika Mehta engaged got engaged to Saurabh Gedia, Check out the deets inside

The actress shared pictures from her wedding and the actress looked so happy. 

She captioned the post saying "With the warmth of family, the laughter of friends, blessings all around we found our home in one another's heart. Saying "Yes"became a promise of lifetime"

Well, the pictures are  gorgeous and so beautiful and the wedding took place with close family and friends.

For more news and updates on television and movies, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

(ALSO READ : Vrushika Mehta opens up about her DREAM ROLE, says she would love to be a part of Naagin series for THIS reason

Embled link


 
Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Vrushika Mehta Dil Dosti Dance Marriage wedding couples togetherss
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
Ektaa Kumaran's picture

About Author

Submitted by Ektaa Kumaran on Sun, 12/10/2023 - 18:00

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
TOP STORIES
OMG! Kaun Banega Crorepati 15: Amitabh Bachchan opens up on his father's earnings and his childhood; Says ‘We didn’t have pens’
MUMBAI: A farmer called Vishwas Tulshiram Dake advanced to the hot seat in the most recent episode of Kaun Banega...
Shocking! Vivek Dahiya candidly admits his apprehensions about marrying Divyanka Tripathi; Says ‘How will I be able to take care of her expenses’
MUMBAI: TV actors Vivek Dahiya and Divyanka Tripathi were introduced to each other by a mutual friend while working on...
Discover the winter skincare secrets of TV actors!
MUMBAI : During winter, the cold weather can be tough on the skin. Therefore, following a skincare routine that focuses...
OMG! Amit Sharma opens up on his Amitabh Bachchan and Deepika project timeline; Says ‘That is fake news’
MUMBAI: The director of Badhaai Ho, Amit Sharma, is now finishing up his major football drama Maidaan starring Ajay...
What! From Deepika Padukone to Bipasha Basu, actresses who reportedly used skin lightening treatment to look fairer
MUMBAI: There is no shying away from the fact that the entertainment industry has been obsessed with fair skin. Be it...
What! Actors pay roughly around ₹80,000 to get styled for an event, Thank You For Coming star Bhumi Pednekar reveals
MUMBAI: The glitzy glam world of Bollywood welcomed actress Bhumi Pednekar back in 2015 with Dum Laga Ke Haisha....
Recent Stories
Amit Sharma
OMG! Amit Sharma opens up on his Amitabh Bachchan and Deepika project timeline; Says ‘That is fake news’
Latest Video
Related Stories
Pankaj
Astonishing! Veteran actor Pankaj Dheer made shocking revelations about being kicked out of the Mahabharat cast as Arjuna over refusing to shave off his moustache by BR Chopra
Samriddhi
Exclusive! Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai's Abhira aka Samriddhi Shukla gives us some spicy updates on the upcoming storyline, read on
Pranali
Must Read! Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai actress Pranali Rathod talks about difficulties while shooting for the wedding sequence; reveals being a little scared in shooting scenes with Harshad and says “I love to play negative roles”
Harshad
OMG! Harshad Chopda opens up about the shocking incident of Pranali Rathod's near-bald mishap on 'Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai' set
Harshad
What! Harshad Chopda and Pranali Rathod share on-set mishap during Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai shoot
Dipika Kakar
Aww! Dipika Kakar captures heartwarming moments of Shoaib Ibrahim with son Ruhaan