News

Congratulations! Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai fame Ayush Agarwal ties knot with fiance Sakshi Kohli

Ayush Agarwal got hitched on October 31 to his fiance Saksh

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
01 Nov 2021 04:47 PM
Mumbai

MUMBAI : Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai actor Ayush Agarwal who played the character of Mohit married Sakshi Kohli, a counsellor on October 31st.

Actors like Shiny Dixit, Ariah Agarwal (also Ayush’s real sister) and Rohan Mehra can be spotted having a gala time at Ayush’s wedding functions. 

Also Read:MAJOR TWIST! YRKKH: Abhimanyu asks Akshara to sing a special song, Aarohi feels neglected

Ayush has been a part of projects like Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, Tera Kya Hoga Aalia among others. He also worked behind the lens for a few projects.

Also Read:Yeh Rishta kya kehlata Hai: Super TWIST! Harshvardhan to FIX Abhimanyu and Aarohi's marriage alliance

Credit: India Forums

Tags Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Ayush Agarwal Sakshi Kohli Mohit Shiny Dixit Rohan Mehra TellyChakkar

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.

Also See