Congratulations! Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai fame Ayush Agarwal ties knot with fiance Sakshi Kohli

MUMBAI : Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai actor Ayush Agarwal who played the character of Mohit married Sakshi Kohli, a counsellor on October 31st.

Actors like Shiny Dixit, Ariah Agarwal (also Ayush’s real sister) and Rohan Mehra can be spotted having a gala time at Ayush’s wedding functions.

Ayush has been a part of projects like Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, Tera Kya Hoga Aalia among others. He also worked behind the lens for a few projects.

