Congratulations! Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai’s Pankhuri Awasthy Rode announces pregnancy with Gautam Rode, check out the video here

Congratulations! Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai's Pankhuri Awasthy Rode announces pregnancy with Gautam Rode

Pankhuri and her actor husband Gautam have now announced that they are expecting their first child.
Pakhuri Awasthy, Gautam Rode

MUMBAI: Pankhuri Awasthi Rode, known for shows like Razia Sultan, Suryaputra Karn and Yeh Hai Aashiqui was earlier seen in the show Maddam sir in the role of robot Police officer named ASI Mira. Teh actress has won the hearts of her fans with her performance in every show that she has taken up.

Pankhuri and her actor husband Gautam have now announced that they are expecting their first child. They shared a cute animated video on their social media to do the same and captioned it, “Our family is growing and as we embrace this new phase and prepare ourselves to don these new roles, we seek your blessings and best wishes !”

Isn’t this the cutest video? What do you think? 

Tell us in the comments section below.

Talking about their journey as a married couple, Pankhuri shares, "It has been a very smooth ride. Touchwood there have been no major turmoils in the marriage so far. We both have been friends like always and not like a cliched married couple."

Gautam and Pankhuri got married on 5th February, 2018. 

