Congratulations! Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai’s Pooja Joshi Arora announces her second pregnancy

Pooja and Manish tied the knot in 2015 and welcomed their first child, a daughter in 2017.
Pooja Joshi Arora

MUMBAI : Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai is one of the top shows and is getting interesting with every passing day. The show is iconic and has taken many actors to the top of their careers like Hina Khan, Karan Mehra, Shivangi Joshi, Mohsin Khan and many more. It has been the longest running show with many actors who have come and gone.

One of those actors is Pooja Joshi Arora who has essayed the role of Hina Khan’s best friend and Bhabhi Varsha. The latter has now announced her second pregnancy with husband Manish Arora. The latter is a businessman. She took to her social media to announce her pregnancy with a cute video where her daughter is holding a board which has “going to become big dida soon” written on it and also a “Coming soon” on another board. Pooja and her entire family are seen posing in several pictures in the video as well. 

Check out the adorable video here;


 

 We wish the couple a heartiest congratulations and good wishes for the upcoming delivery.

For more news and updates from the world of television and Bollywood, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.  

