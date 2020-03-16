Congratulations! Yehh Jadu Hai Jinn Ka actor fame Vikram Singh Chauhan and his wife are expecting their first child

MUMBAI: Actor Vikram Singh Chauhan is gearing up for a double celebration. The Yehh Jadu Hai Jinn Ka actor will complete one year of marriage on April 27 and is also all set to become a father soon. Vikram and his wife Sneha Shukla, a corporate lawyer, are expecting their first baby in a few days.

Expressing his happiness, Vikram was quoted saying, “I am very excited. I did not plan it this way, but we consider it God’s blessing. This is our honeymoon baby and both Sneha and I look forward to becoming parents.”

Talking about why he kept the news secret, he says, “I am a private person and prefer to keep a low profile when it comes to family matters. That’s why Sneha and I connect so well. She understands my nature. I am very happy when I am around her and she helps me open up and share my views and perspectives on life.”

“She suffered from COVID-19 during the pregnancy and we had to be extremely cautious. I could only be around her as a support system, but she endured it all with a lot of patience and no tears. But now we are out of it and are looking forward to the baby arrival,” he concluded.

Credit: ETimes