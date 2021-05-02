Congratulations! Zaan Khan is this week's Insta King!

MUMBAI: Tellychakkar is back to wrap up yet another eventful week by crowning a handsome hunk from the telly world for his social media savviness.

The lad is currently making his fans go gaga over his stint in Kyun Utthe Dil Chodd Aye.

Zaan is blessed with not only killer looks but a heart-melting smile. The hunk made his debut on Television with “MTV Splitsvilla Season 8” as a participant and became the 2nd runner up.

The actor has managed to send millions of hearts racing with his stint in his show and has been complimented for his acting skills essaying the character of Randhir Raizada.

The actor loves to stay motivated. He maintains a routine to stay focused and driven to his craft which is quite evident with his onscreen presence on Kyun Utthe Dil Chodd Aye.

The actor has always been active on social media giving an insight into his life to his fans.

All of Zaan's posts have garnered him thousands of likes and almost 100 comments. We crown Zaan Khan as Instagram King of the Week.

Take a look at his Insta handle.

