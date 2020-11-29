Congratulations: Zain Imam is the INSTAGRAM King of the week!

MUMBAI: This week’s Insta King is not only quite active on social media but also enjoys a huge female fan following.

Zain Imam was much loved for his character Yuvraj in Tashan-E-Ishq opposite Jasmin Bhasin and was later applauded by his fans for his stint in Star Plus’ Naamkarann opposite Aditi Rathore.

The actor has also been a part of the daredevil show on Colors Khatron Ke Khiladi Season 9 that tested his fitness level.

He has been a part of many shows and the fans simply adore him for his role in MTV’s youth based show Kaisi Yeh Yaariyan as Abhimanyu Thakkar. The charmer enthralled his audience by his stint in Star Plus’ Ek Bharam Sarvagun Sampanna as Kabir Mittal.

Zain is indeed a charmer and fans adored his fun banter on-screen as well as off-screen with his co-star Aditi Rathore.

Even though Zain is quite caught up in his personal and professional life, the actor still manages to stay connected with his fans through his social media handles. It wouldn’t be incorrect to say that he managed to show his productive side to his fans while being in lockdown.

His posts have gotten him 70K likes and nearly 110 comments. TellyChakkar crowns Zain Imam as Insta King of the Week.