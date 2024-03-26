Connecting with the character was a profound experience: Kiran Khoje on ‘Terava’

Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Tue, 03/26/2024 - 04:00
Kiran Khoje

MUMBAI : Kiran Khoje, known for movies like “Talvar”, “Hindi Medium'', and “Super 30”, will soon be seen in the Marathi film “Terava”. The movie is based on farmers’ wives of draught affected areas whose husbands are unable to pay their debt back and, having nowhere to go, they commit suicide, leaving them behind. The actress plays the lead character in the film and says it was overwhelming.

“‘Terava’ is a touching story because it delves into the lives of children who lost their fathers and young women left behind by husbands who gave up on life. The emotional depth of the film lies in the portrayal of real struggles, ups and downs, and the resilience demonstrated by these women. It's a poignant exploration of the human spirit in the face of adversity,” she said.

“As one of the lead characters in ‘Terava’, I feel privileged to have portrayed the role of a farmer's wife in this inspiring film. Connecting with the character was a profound experience, especially knowing that the women depicted in the movie are real farmers' wives, and their stories are a testament to resilience and strength,” she added.

The movie will hit the screens on March 8, which is also observed as International Women’s Day. Kiran said the movie is a tribute to women, their confidence, determination and strength. She added, “The film's release on Women's Day is significant as ‘Terava’ is a celebration of the everyday lives of women who face numerous challenges. I am optimistic that the movie will inspire many, especially women, by showcasing the remarkable stories of these real-life heroines. It aligns perfectly with the spirit of Women's Day, emphasizing empowerment and resilience.”

Sharing the message that will be taken away from the movie, she said, “The biggest message of ‘Terava’ is that no matter the challenges, one cannot give up. The film emphasizes the power of collective strength, showcasing how these women, despite facing adversity in farming, loss, and other hardships, came together to rebuild their lives.”

“It delves into the lives of real women who have overcome the struggles of being farmers' wives, single parents, and facing the loss of loved ones. The film teaches us that resilience, hard work, and a collective spirit can overcome even the toughest situations. The story resonates with a universal theme of facing difficulties head-on and finding solutions together,” Kiran ended.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 
 

 
 

 

 

 

 

 

Kiran Khoje Terava Talvar TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
Tellychakkar Team's picture

About Author

Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Tue, 03/26/2024 - 04:00

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Top Stories
Must read! Kajol defends the decisions made by some of her iconic characters in films, take a look
MUMBAI: Actor Kajol has been a part of many hit movies of the ’90s and early 2000s. However, over the years, her most...
Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Spoiler: Dev and Charu finally confess their love for each other
MUMBAI: Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai is one of the top shows and is getting more interesting with every passing day. The...
When Abhishek Bachchan opened up about his wife, Aishwarya teaching him THIS trick to treat rumours
MUMBAI: The 'IT' pair in Bollywood is regarded as Abhishek and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan. The much-in-love couple wed in...
Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Spoiler: Ruhi starts feeling lonely
MUMBAI: Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai is one of the top shows and is getting more interesting with every passing day. The...
Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Spoiler: Ruhi starts feeling lonely
MUMBAI: Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai is one of the top shows and is getting more interesting with every passing day. The...
Fahadh Faasil's Remarkable Journey: A Tale of Resilience and Inspiration
MUMBAI: Born in 1982 to acclaimed Malayalam filmmaker Fazil, Fahadh Faasil had a challenging start to his acting career...
Recent Stories
Kajol
Must read! Kajol defends the decisions made by some of her iconic characters in films, take a look
Latest Videos
Related Stories
Manisha
When Manisha Rani embarrassed Rithvik Dhanjani in front of Farah Khan
Abhishek
Abhishek Kumar gives a befitting reply to his haters in this #throwback video
Hina
Hina Khan revealed that Bigg Boss is biased as they show good people in bad light
Dabangii
To be a rich person on TV is the best thing: Rrahul Sudhir on joining Invictus Mediawork's ‘Dabangii - Mulgi Aayi Re Aayi’
Namita Lal
Namita Lal: Cinema and music surrounded me from a very young age
Ansh Bagri
People should not blindly follow Instagram and YouTube videos related to health and fitness: Ansh Bagri