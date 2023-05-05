Contestant Ram Bisht gets a sweet surprise from his dance group on the sets of 'India's Best Dancer Season 3'

Ram Bisht

MUMBAI: Sony Entertainment Television's homegrown dance reality show 'India's Best Dancer Season 3' is all set to up the ante of entertainment with a Bollywood Twist! This weekend will be the 'Best Ka Pehla Test' as the contestants along with their choreographers will dazzle the stage with their hatke dance moves on iconic Bollywood hits. The judges too will step into the shoes of some of the most loved characters of Indian Cinema. Terence "Pathaan" Lewis, Geeta "Kathiyawadi" Kapur, and Sonali "Laila" Bendre promise to enthral viewers in their blockbuster avatars while the Best 13 will pay tribute to Bollywood with their superlative performances.

Impressing the judges, contestant Ram Bisht from Punjab and choreographer Pankaj Thapa will bring alive a heart-wrenching contemporary act on 'Aye Zindagi Gale Lagaa Le'; inspired by the film ‘Sadma’. Making it a memorable performance for Ram will be his dance group ‘Power of Unity’, who will be seen cheering Ram for his ‘best ka phela test’. 

Talking about the dance act, Judge Geeta Kapur will mention how the film itself had an impact on her and say, "Sadma is a film which I cannot watch anymore. I used to watch it a lot in the past; the way Sridevi ji and Kamal ji performed in the film; I don't think anybody can ever outdo it. It was such an impactful performance, an impactful movie and picturisation, this story is so relatable. I liked the way you put your style into the narrative. Pankaj, you are such a good choreographer. In the beginning, Ram came with his pitara, and you opened that pitara and put a "tadka" to it. This is truly amazing.”

Praising Ram for his performance and giving him a standing ovation, judge Geeta Kapur will say, "Ram, whenever I watch you on stage, I feel like you deserve everything good in life. Every time you perform those moves, I feel like you perform such difficult moves with such ease and so smoothly. And, you keep adding new things to your performance and I hope you continue doing the same. Iss jodi ke liye, iss saajedaari ke liye, god bless you!" 

Ram’s biggest cheerleaders, his dance group will speak about how passionate Ram is about his craft – so much so that he would spend days only surviving on one meal a day, and practice dance all the time. They will also go on to reveal that Ram has kept his "Best Ka Badge" from season 1 at the temple in his house. Grateful for their support, Ram will thank his friends for being there for him through thick and thin, bowing before them in gratitude.

Tune in to watch this magical moment unfold in 'India's Best Dancer Season 3', this weekend at 8 pm only on Sony Entertainment Television!

