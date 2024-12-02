Controversial! Elvish Yadav caught on camera slapping man in restaurant; Bigg Boss OTT star stands by actions ‘jo koi piche se comment pass karta hai…’

The footage showed an enraged Elvish walking out after slapping a man. Elvish went back to argue when the man retaliated. He was stopped by his buddies and taken outside of the restaurant. The startling video went viral on Twitter.
Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Mon, 02/12/2024 - 10:07
Elvish Yadav

MUMBAI: On Sunday night, Elvish Yadav slapped a man in a Jaipur restaurant. The Bigg Boss OTT 2 winner was seen fighting uncontrollably with other diners at a restaurant in a now-viral video. The footage showed an enraged Elvish walking out after slapping a man. Elvish went back to argue when the man retaliated. He was stopped by his buddies and taken outside of the restaurant. The startling video went viral on Twitter.

(Also read: Temptation Island India Season 1 : Exclusive! This is when the finale of the show would take place )

Elvish made an audio statement explaining his behavior after the video went viral. Elvish stated that he slapped the man for allegedly hurling abuses at the star.

“Bhai, dekho, matter ye hai, naa mujhe shauk hai ladai karne ka, naa mere ko haath uthane ka shauk hai. Main apne kaam se kaam rakhta hoon. Main chalta hoon normal. Aur jo photo khichwane ko kehta hai, hum kichwate hai aaram se photo. Par, jo koi piche se comment pass karta hai, usko nahi bakshte (I am not interested in fighting nor slapping someone. I click photos with whoever asks but if you make a personal remark, I don’t spare them either,” Elvish said in a video.

“As you can see, there were police and commandos with us. It is not that we’ve done anything wrong. This was personal. He took a personal dig at me, I personally went and slapped him. I don’t have any regrets. Aisa hi hoon main (I am like this only). He hurled abuses and I reacted in my style,” he added.

Elvish gained notoriety lately after Kusha Kapila disclosed that she had blocked him on social media. The actress claimed that following the "sasti Kareena Kapoor," she blocked Elvish Yadav.

(Also read: Temptation Island India Season 1 : Exclusive! Bigg Boss OTT Season 2 winner and runner up Elvish Yadav and Abhsihek Malhaan re – unite on the show)

For more news and updates from the world of television, OTT, and movies, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

Credit-  News 18

Bigg Boss Bigg Boss Ott Season 2 Karan Johar Colors Voot TellyChakkar Reality show Salman Khan Endemol Ankita Lokhande Vicky Jain Aishwarya Sharma Neil Bhatt Arun Srikanth Mashettey Aurag Dobale MUNAWAR FARUQUI Manaara Chopra Isha Malvia Abhishek Kumar Sonali Bansal Jigna Vohra Sana Raees Khan Riku Dhawan Naved Sunny Arya Elvish Manisha King Instagram
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
TellychakkarTeam's picture

About Author

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Mon, 02/12/2024 - 10:07

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Top Stories
Wow! Kundali Bhagya star Shraddha Arya and Dheeraj Dhoopar's Reunion; Sparks nostalgia among fans
MUMBAI: Renowned for their parts in Kundali Bhagya, Shraddha Arya and Dheeraj Dhoopar continues to be one of the most...
Controversial! Elvish Yadav caught on camera slapping man in restaurant; Bigg Boss OTT star stands by actions ‘jo koi piche se comment pass karta hai…’
MUMBAI: On Sunday night, Elvish Yadav slapped a man in a Jaipur restaurant. The Bigg Boss OTT 2 winner was seen...
Spoiler Alert! Jhanak: Shubh Blames Choton for Anirudh's Perilous Situation
MUMBAI : In the latest riveting instalment of Star Plus' captivating series, Jhanak, familial bonds are tested to their...
Spoiler Alert! Anupama: Sacrifices Love for Anuj's Happiness Once Again
MUMBAI: As the saga of Anuj and Anupama unfolds on the small screen, audiences brace themselves for another riveting...
Spoiler Alert! Kundali Bhagya: Karan Initiates DNA Test by Secretly Collecting Rajveer's Hair
MUMBAI : Prepare for a riveting turn of events in the forthcoming episode of Kundali Bhagya, as Karan embarks on a...
Spoiler Alert! Baatein Kuch Ankahee Si: Emotional Turmoil for Kunal and Vandana as Gift Exchange Plans Halt
MUMBAI : Prepare for an emotional rollercoaster in the upcoming episode of Baatein Kuch Ankahee Si, as Kunal and...
Recent Stories
1
Wow! Ayushmann Khurrana's Remarkable Journey: From Rejections to Five Rs 100-Crore Films
Latest Videos
Related Stories
Shraddha Arya and Dheeraj Dhoopar
Wow! Kundali Bhagya star Shraddha Arya and Dheeraj Dhoopar's Reunion; Sparks nostalgia among fans
Anupamaa
Five reasons why ‘Anupamaa’ still has a special place in our hearts
Aniruddh Dave
Chandu Champion actor Aniruddh Dave: Celebrities should look at media exposure with a pinch of salt
Ivanka Das
While working on self-improvement, maintaining hope is essential: Ivanka Das
Seerat Kapoor
I am really about bringing this new character to life: Seerat Kapoor on joining ‘Rabb Se Hai Dua’
Sayantani Ghosh
Sayantani Ghosh on being part of Raghuvir Shekhawat and Ravindra Gautam's Dahej Daasi: My character is the narrative driving force in the story