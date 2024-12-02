Controversial! Elvish Yadav caught on camera slapping man in restaurant; Bigg Boss OTT star stands by actions ‘jo koi piche se comment pass karta hai…’

MUMBAI: On Sunday night, Elvish Yadav slapped a man in a Jaipur restaurant. The Bigg Boss OTT 2 winner was seen fighting uncontrollably with other diners at a restaurant in a now-viral video. The footage showed an enraged Elvish walking out after slapping a man. Elvish went back to argue when the man retaliated. He was stopped by his buddies and taken outside of the restaurant. The startling video went viral on Twitter.

(Also read: Temptation Island India Season 1 : Exclusive! This is when the finale of the show would take place )

Elvish made an audio statement explaining his behavior after the video went viral. Elvish stated that he slapped the man for allegedly hurling abuses at the star.

“Bhai, dekho, matter ye hai, naa mujhe shauk hai ladai karne ka, naa mere ko haath uthane ka shauk hai. Main apne kaam se kaam rakhta hoon. Main chalta hoon normal. Aur jo photo khichwane ko kehta hai, hum kichwate hai aaram se photo. Par, jo koi piche se comment pass karta hai, usko nahi bakshte (I am not interested in fighting nor slapping someone. I click photos with whoever asks but if you make a personal remark, I don’t spare them either,” Elvish said in a video.

“As you can see, there were police and commandos with us. It is not that we’ve done anything wrong. This was personal. He took a personal dig at me, I personally went and slapped him. I don’t have any regrets. Aisa hi hoon main (I am like this only). He hurled abuses and I reacted in my style,” he added.

Elvish gained notoriety lately after Kusha Kapila disclosed that she had blocked him on social media. The actress claimed that following the "sasti Kareena Kapoor," she blocked Elvish Yadav.

(Also read: Temptation Island India Season 1 : Exclusive! Bigg Boss OTT Season 2 winner and runner up Elvish Yadav and Abhsihek Malhaan re – unite on the show)

For more news and updates from the world of television, OTT, and movies, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

Credit- News 18