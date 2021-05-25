Controversial! Yuvika Chaudhary apologises for using casteist slur

MUMBAI: Yuvika Chaudhary found herself in trouble after she used a casteist slur while describing how ‘bad’ she looked. '#ArrestYuvikaChaudhary' began trending shortly after she uploaded the video, which also featured Prince Narula.

Now, Yuvika has apologised for her comment, claiming that she ‘didn’t know the meaning’ of the word and maintaining that she would never hurt anyone. “Hi guys I didn’t kw the meaning about that word wt I used in my last vlog I didn’t mean to hurt anyone and I can never do that to hurt someone I apologise to each n every one I hope you understand love you all,” she wrote.

Have a look.

Some fans extended support to Yuvika, in the replies to her post on Twitter. “Stay strong queen we know uh didn't used that wid wrong intention and dis world is so judgmental will judge if uh do wrong and even if uh right so uh dnt worry love uh the most queen my inspiration,” one wrote.

However, some Twitter users did not accept Yuvika’s apology. “Sure you did! If you went to a school you knew! Stop playing the victim. Accept that you are conditioned into a casteist mindset. That is the case with most of us. And make the apology specific to the community you offended,” a person replied.

Credits: Hindustan Times