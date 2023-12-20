Controversy! Bigg Boss 7 Telugu winner Pallavi Prashanth allegedly vanished after a case filed against him and his fans by Hyderabad Police; Details inside!

MUMBAI: Pallavi Prashanth, the winner of Bigg Boss 7 Telugu, has found himself in hot water following the reality show's grand finale. The YouTuber was named the show's winner on Sunday, December 17, with actor Amardeep Chowdary emerging as the first runner-up. Fans and supporters of Pallavi Prashanth damaged the vehicles of celebrities and other contenders who were featured in the grand finale of the show.

Following the event, Pallavi Prashanth and his supporters were charged by Hyderabad police with causing disturbance and disruption in the early hours of Monday outside Annapurna Studios. People are gathering around the studio four-wheeler in several viral videos and images. Amardeep's car and other vehicles' mirrors and windshields are also seen to be broken by the crowd.

Additionally, supporters threw stones at buses and private vehicles. Based on CCTV evidence, cases have been filed against Pallavi Prashant and his supporters, and the people responsible are being identified. The YouTuber allegedly vanished after hearing of his arrest, even though police reportedly made their way to Pallavi Prashanth's village to search for him.

Pallavi Prashant's current location is unknown as his mobile phone is also switched off. Sai Kiran, the driver of the car on that day, is said to have been detained into custody. Following the damage to their cars, Ashwini Sree and Geetu Royal, former Bigg Boss Telugu contestants, have also filed complaints.

The host Nagarjuna declared on Sunday that Pallavi Prashanth had garnered the greatest number of votes from the viewers. The YouTuber received a cash award of Rs. 35 lakh. Priyanka Jain, Shivaji, Prince Yawar, and Arjun Ambati were the other four finalists from the most recent season.

