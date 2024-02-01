Controversy! Davinder Singh the 'Heart Attack' Paratha maker ARRESTED for allegedly serving Kapil Sharma; Here’s all that you need to know!

Veer Davinder Singh and others took photos with Sharma, who has been posting them on social media. Meanwhile, a case has been filed under Section 188 against the stall owner for supplying 'heart attack' parathas to a stand-up comedian and his wife, Ginni Chatrath.
MUMBAI: Kapil Sharma, a popular comedian, is not new to controversy. The 42-year-old comedian recently paid a visit to Jalandhar's famous heart attack paratha maker, Veer Davinder Singh, who got into controversy after feeding the actor and his wife parathas.

Veer Davinder Singh and others took photos with Sharma, who has been posting them on social media. Meanwhile, a case has been filed under Section 188 against the stall owner for supplying 'heart attack' parathas to a stand-up comedian and his wife, Ginni Chatrath.

Veer Davinder Singh and others took photos with Sharma, who has been posting them on social media. Meanwhile, a case has been filed under Section 188 against the stall owner for supplying 'heart attack' parathas to stand-up comedian and his wife, Ginni Chatrath.

Sharma typically pays a nice visit to the stall whenever he is in Punjab, but this time his kind visit turned into a nightmare for Singh, who ended up being imprisoned for leaving his stall open late at night. There is currently no additional information available about Davinder Singh. What exactly is the case about? Davinder Singh was detained under Section 188 for providing parathas to Kapil Sharma and his wife Ginni late at night. Singh, on the other hand, claims that the cops have locked him in a room, assaulted him, and harassed him.

The stall owner accused Jalandhar's SHO, Ajayab Singh, of manhandling and heckling him during a press conference at the Jalandhar Press Club. He runs his food business late at night from his home and a shop in Model Town. According to Singh, SHO Ajayab discovered Kapil's presence at his stall, took him up, and locked him in a room for hours. He was assaulted and mistreated by the cops. Davinder has now requested authorities to take appropriate action against the officer.

SHO Ajayab has defended himself, claiming that adjacent people complain about his stall causing chaos in the neighborhood at night. The police officers also stated that Singh had been warned about the situation previously, citing his lack of cooperation. The situation became heated after Kapil Sharma and Ginni paid a visit to the booth and lauded him on social media.

For more news and updates from the world of television and Bollywood, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

Credit- Fimibeat

