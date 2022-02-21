CONTROVERSY: I genuinely don’t care as I am not putting up anything vulgar, or crossing the line: Shafaq Naaz on TROLLS for posing in western outfits after playing ‘Kunti Mata’ in Mahabharat

MUMBAI: Shafaq Naaz is known for her performance in serials like Sapna Babul Ka...Bidaai, Love Marriage Ya Arranged Marriage, and Kulfi Kumar Bajewala. She has also been seen in serial Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin where she essays the role of Shruti.

The audience loves to hate her on the show.

Still remembered for her portrayal of Kunti Mata in Mahabharat (2013), she finds it difficult to convince people to look beyond her screen avatar.

The actress, who is currently seen in Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin, shares, “I don’t regret playing Kunti Mata and will essay it again if I am offered the part. I have lived and loved that character. My only grievance is that people should know that it was a character I played. They must not forget the actual person or let it overshadow everything else I have done on the professional front. I was just 21 when I played the part. It is really funny that when I post a picture wearing a skirt or other western clothes, I get messages like, ‘Kunti Mata, what are you wearing? These clothes don’t suit you’. A lot of people have unfollowed me just because they can’t see me now dressed in modern clothes.”

Some responses to her pictures forced her to turn off the comment section. She says, “Honestly, it is my profile and my life. I will do whatever I want to do. I genuinely don’t care as I know that I am not doing anything wrong, putting up anything vulgar, or crossing the line. But it can be quite disturbing and annoying after a point.”

