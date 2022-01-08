CONTROVERSY: Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2 fame Sonyaa Saamoor reveals how she has been TROLLED that she is ‘married to husband Harsh for ‘MONEY’

MUMBAI: Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2 fame Sonyaa Saamoor and husband Harsh had a grand wedding in 2019 on December 12 in Jaipur. The couple recently completed two years of marital bliss.

Talking about her marriage she revealed, “Nothing has changed much ever since I got married. I had responsibilities before getting married too. I have always balanced everything. I love having a family. There are some people who like to live alone. But I love to live with my family a lot. With my family, we are all on the same page. They are just like me. It’s a bonus. My in-laws, my parents are like my friends. There’s no rush that I have to do this or that. I am blessed like that. Everything is taken care of.

Harsh has taught me to be patient, and how to accept somebody else. I need certain things a certain way. Harsh is very random like that. Harsh has learned a lot to trust me, let things go and not hold on to grudges. We don’t have time to drag a fight.”

Sharing some light about trolls, Sonyaa said, “I get trolled a lot. In fact, Harsh and I look so opposite that when we got married, people would say, ‘Ya to iss ladke ke paas bahut paisa hai, ya pata nhi kya hai iss ladke me.’ People don’t look beyond the surface. People see, ‘She is a pretty girl’ and he is an ‘ok looking guy’. They don’t think that there is something called compatibility. My compatibility with Harsh is 100/100. I have never been so compatible with any guy. People don’t see it and they troll me. So people write comments, they make fun of how we look together. Harsh and I just laugh it out. We tease each other. I’ll address it, why not.

Someone commented, ‘Langoor ke muh me angoor’ on my picture. Harsh told me, ‘Sonya, I feel very bad that people call you Langoor’. So we deal with it like that. Trolls are losers, they sit at home and make fun of people who are happy. It gives them a chance to create content. So let’s just leave it.”

