CONTROVERSY: Naina Singh opens up about how the makers of Kumkum Bhagya have SABOTAGED her career; says, “I was kicked out of three web series and a lot of scenes”

MUMBAI: Naina Singh has been a part of Zee TV’s superhit show Kumkum Bhagya.

She said, “People know me as somebody who has been very open about her opinions. I have never been scared to talk or do something. People always tell me that I need to watch my mouth about what I speak to the media and I should be diplomatic. I have not learned diplomacy. I don't know what that word means. Whatever words come out of my mouth are honest. I have been trying my level best to come back on the screens but things are not falling into place.

When I left Kumkum Bhagya, the makers told me that they'll make sure I'll get work nowhere. It's time for me to speak out as I have stayed quiet for a very long time. I thought it is not going to make any difference as nobody is going to do anything to your career because at the end of the day, it is you, who has to give the auditions, go to work....but in my case, it actually happened. I was kicked out of three web series and a lot of scenes. So, I am trying and getting there but there is always somebody at that level who kicks me out. For me, life is hard and ever since I've left that show, I haven't done any real work.”

“The audience doesn't know the side of everybody's story. I keep on getting comments, 'Aree, yeh toh flop actress hai, aree iske paas kaam nahin hai' (She is a flop actress with no work). But nobody wants to know why this is happening. So many times I have been threatened to get sabotaged in my career. I am trying my level best, I am still finding my odds. I tried to speak with the makers and I told them, 'If you do not want to give me work on your own platform, that's okay but do not do things like that for me' but the makers don't want to talk to me. They don't want to clear the air. I and that particular person (producer of the show) have never spoken face to face, it's everything via via. I don't know what she (producer) has been told, what has happened. I just want to say, 'At least talk to me, know my side of the story.' I understand that whatever people are going to tell you, you are going to believe them because you pay them. But do you understand, I am nobody. I started my career with that show and if you are making me so important in your life. I would love to make amends and clear the air but people are not interested,” she added.

