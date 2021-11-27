CONTROVERSY: Paras Kalnawat and I were supposed to work together in Anupamaa but his girlfriend, present or ex or whatever, doesn't want us to work together, says his ex-girlfriend Urfi Javed

MUMBAI: Urfi Javed has become the talking point on social media.

While some netizens are in love with the actress for her fashion sense, there are several others who are trolling her.

In conversation with a media portal, she said, “I will be very honest here. I never gave a f**k (to the backlash). Why would I bother about what some stupid people think? The media has also s**t shamed me with some of them writing 'maine saari haadein paar kar de ashleelta ki' and 'urfi javed ne apna yeh dikhaya, woh dikhaya'. I will dress how I like. Even if my dress pleases the people, they are going to troll me; I just know it. Jab Ananya Panday aur Janhvi Kapoor ko spare nahin karte, toh main kis khet ki mooli hoon?”

On copying Kendall Jenner, she said, “I look hotter than Kendal Jenner in that outfit, so why not? Firstly I didn't copy her. I wore that black cut-out dress one day after Kendal. How is it possible to get it done in just one day? We seem to have the same choices and they're great, can I help that?

This is what people were saying below the Diet Sabya post that carried me in that outfit. It's not me saying per se. They even said I carried it better than Bella Hadid. I agree with them as far as the Bella comment goes!”

On her relationship with Paras Kalnawat, she shared, “I don't consider that as a relationship, it was a childhood mistake. I wanted to break up with him one month after we got together. He was a kid. He was very possessive. He tried to woo me again by having 3 tattoos of my name, but who does that after one has parted ways? Surely, I wasn't going back to him just for the tattoos. Even if he had tattoos of my name all over his body, I wouldn't have.

He won't work with me. We were supposed to work in 'Anupamaa' together. He asked the team to not cast me. His girlfriend, present or ex or whatever, doesn't want us to work together. So kiddish!”

