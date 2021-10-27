CONTROVERSY: Rajiv Adatia BREAKSDOWN into tears after Afsana Khan MOCKS and BODY SHAMES him

MUMBAI: Big Boss has always witnessed unnecessary body shaming in return for something that is totally off topic. In the previous season, Shehnaz Gill was the victim of body shaming.

In this season, the latest episode of Bigg Boss 15 was quite dramatic. However, the day turned out to be bitter for wild card entrant, Rajiv Adatia. He entered the show in the previous episode couldn’t take it when Afsana Khan commented on his weight. During the captaincy task, the singer mocks him saying that he wouldn’t even fit in the alphabet spaces, had he been the one participating in the task.

This took a toll on Rajiv, he told her that she could joke around with others but he won’t tolerate such comments and remarks from her. He added that she would get it back from him. “Har cheez funny nahi hai. Aap thoda sochke baat karo (Everything is not funny. Think before you say something),” he said.

In response, Afsana apologises to him and says that it wasn’t that a big deal. But Rajiv got emotional and unable to stop his tears from rolling down. Shamita rushes towards him and tries to console him by saying “You’re stronger than this,” said the actress.

Later Shamita reveals that Rajiv has thyroid issues.