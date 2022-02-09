CONTROVERSY: Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashma actress Munmun Dutta granted interim BAIL by Punjab and Haryana High Court over castiest slur

MUMBAI: Charged with making indecent and derogatory remarks against the Scheduled Caste community in a YouTube video of January 9 last year, Munmun Dutta reached the DSP’s office herself with two security guards, some bouncers, and a lawyer, and avoided the media.

In the video she posted last year, Munmun had used a casteist slur which led to an outrage on social media. Several users objected to the use of the term.

The actress then issued an apology on all her social media platforms. She stated that the word she used had been 'misinterpreted'. She added she had 'not said it with the intent to insult, intimidate, humiliate or hurt anyone's feelings'.

She also mentioned she was 'misinformed about the meaning of the word'. In the end, she wrote, "I sincerely would like to apologize to every single person who has been unintentionally hurt by the usage of the word."

However, her apology was countered by Rajat Kalsan, convenor of the National Alliance for Dalit Human Rights, who had filed an FIR against the actress.

Back then, he had said, "Some people are saying that Munmun Dutta has already apologized for her statement in video. If a person kills someone and apologizes, will the law and the public forgive him?"

The Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah actress, appeared before investigating officer DSP Vinod Shankar in Hisar on Monday in a case registered under the Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes (prevention of atrocities) Act. After about four hours of interrogation, she was let off on interim bail granted by the Punjab and Haryana high court.

