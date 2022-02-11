News

CONTROVERSY: When Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashma broke out on an ABUSIVE SPREE on a man who trolled and asked her “Ek raat ka kitna?”

In October 2016, she had shared some pictures wearing Indian ethnic wear. The photo received an amazing response. However, a jerk came in between and tried to go beyond his limit.

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
11 Feb 2022 12:16 PM
Mumbai

MUMBAI: Taarak Mehta ka Ooltah Chashmah has achieved a lot of fan following with being one of the longest-running TV shows. The characters of the show have become very famous as well. And, Munmun Dutta aka our favorite Babita Ji is one of them.

In October 2016, she had shared some pictures wearing Indian ethnic wear. The photo received an amazing response. However, a jerk came in between and tried to go beyond his limit. He commented on her photo and asked, “Ek raat ka kitna (How much for one night?)”

Munmun didn’t ignore this comment and gave a mouth shutting reply to that jerk.

The comment was so disturbing and hateful that even Munmun used abusive language because there are some perverts who do not understand the language of decency.

