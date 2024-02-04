Cool The Globe’s quantification of carbon emissions piques interest on Shark Tank India 3

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Tue, 04/02/2024 - 11:26
Shark Tank India 3

MUMBAI: Shark Tank India 3 is all set to go green with its Ecopreneur Special, a special episode committed to sustainable and environment friendly businesses. With the aim of making India a sustainable nation, the Ecopreneurs are here to pitch in their initiatives. One such Ecopreneur is Prachi Shevgaonkar, Founder of Cool The Globe. Cool The Globe is an app that helps people reduce their carbon footprints by suggesting simple changes in their day to day lives. The app also quantifies the amount of carbon emissions reduced by the user just by following suggestions. Prachi, being carbon conscious, travelled to the sets of Shark Tank India 3 by train instead of a car and reduced around 35 kgs of carbon emissions.

Reflecting on her time in the tank, Prachi says, “I founded Cool The Globe from my college dorm room and worked on it during my internship period. Being an avid viewer of Shark Tank India inspired me to grow our app for climate action as a startup and I feel that my entrepreneurial journey has come a full circle after appearing on the tank. I still remember my heart racing five minutes before the pitch. Thankfully, once the music played and I faced the sharks, I brought my A-game and the pitch went smoothly. The next hour was a mix of tough questions, fun banter, valuable insights, and heartwarming support from the Sharks. It was an unforgettable experience that will always be a special part of Cool The Globe's journey.”

With the mindset to reduce her carbon footprint by 10% on a yearly basis, Prachi believes that the small lifestyle changes we make today will impact humanity as whole in the future. Seeking a funding of 25 lakhs for 5% equity, Prachi’s energy and amazing purpose piqued the interests of the Sharks. After a few rounds of negotiations, she was able to strike a two shark deal of 25 lakhs for 8% equity with Radhika Gupta and Aman Gupta.

To witness Cool The Globe’s journey, tune in to Shark Tank India 3, only on Sony LIV!

Cool The Globe Ritesh Agarwal Geetansha Ashneer Grover Anupam Mittal aman gupta Ghazal Alagh Namita Thapar Peyush Bansal Vineeta Singh Amit Jain Azhar Iqubal Leaders of Asia Award Business World 40 Fortune India 40 Forbes India 30 and Forbes Asia 30 TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
TellychakkarTeam's picture

About Author

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Tue, 04/02/2024 - 11:26

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Top Stories
Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin’s Savi and Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai’s Abhira are two sisters from different mothers – Here’s the PROOF!
MUMBAI: Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai is one of the most loved shows on television.The show features Samridhii Shukla as...
Crew box office day 4: Tabu, Kareena Kapoor Khan and Kriti Sanon starrer still has a good grip on the audience
MUMBAI: The buzz about 'Crew' had started since the moment the audience got their eyes on the viral photo shoot of...
Surbhi Chandna opens up about how her husband Karan Sharma played 'Hard-to-get' in their first meeting
MUMBAI: Actress Surbhi Chandna, from Ishqbaaaz, recently got married to her beau of thirteen years. Chandna and Karan...
Neetha Shetty is here to raise the temperature high with her irresistibly hot looks
MUMBAI: One name that always comes to mind when discussing some of the most gorgeous and gifted actresses in the...
Akshay Kumar Gets Candid About Versatile Career and Genre Choices Ahead of The Release of 'Bade Miyan Chote Miyan'
MUMBAI: Bollywood's beloved Khiladi, Akshay Kumar, is all set to grace the screens with his upcoming film 'Bade Miyan...
Cool The Globe’s quantification of carbon emissions piques interest on Shark Tank India 3
MUMBAI: Shark Tank India 3 is all set to go green with its Ecopreneur Special, a special episode committed to...
Recent Stories
Crew
Crew box office day 4: Tabu, Kareena Kapoor Khan and Kriti Sanon starrer still has a good grip on the audience
Latest Videos
Related Stories
Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin
Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin’s Savi and Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai’s Abhira are two sisters from different mothers – Here’s the PROOF!
Surbhi Chandna
Surbhi Chandna opens up about how her husband Karan Sharma played 'Hard-to-get' in their first meeting
Kapil Sharma
Kapil Sharma’s birthday special: From earning Rs 500 to a net worth of Rs280 Cr, A comprehensive look at the comedian's success story!
Samridhii
Samridhii Shukla reacts to Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai and Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin following the same track
Khanzaadi
Khatron Ke Khiladi Season 14: Exclusive! Khanzaadi to participate in the show?
Ayesha
Ayesha Khan shares a craze for MS Dhoni as she cheers for him during the IPL match