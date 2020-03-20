News

Coronavirus effect: Zee TV to re-run repeats from 23 to 31 March?

Dharini Sanghavi's picture
By Dharini Sanghavi
20 Mar 2020 07:17 PM

MUMBAI: The coronavirus pandemic has affected organizations and industries across the world, and its impact on the entertainment industry globally is no different.

With the outbreak of novel Coronavirus around the globe, no film, TV and web shoot is taking place until 31 March. This strict step is taken to maintain precautionary measures in order to fight against the virus.

Well, with no shoot happening, all the GECs and producers tried their best to shoot as much as they could in order to create a bank of episodes. However, since the no-shoot period is too long, they couldn’t create bank of episodes till the time they get back to shoot.

According to our sources, most of top GECs will rerun episodes of the show. Apparently we hear that Zee TV will air re-run repeats of their shows from 23rd- 31st March.

Now, let’s wait and watch how other GECs will chalk out their plan.

Tags Corona Virus GECs Zee TV precaution TellyChakkar

Add new comment

Related Video

Also See

 
 
 

Slideshow
In pics: 12th Mirchi Music Awards

In pics: 12th Mirchi Music Awards

more slideshows Click Here

poll

The multicoloured outfit suits best on

Surbhi Chandna
Vote Now
previous polls Click Here

poll

Who carries the stripped jumpsuit better?

Jennifer Winget
Vote Now
previous polls Click Here