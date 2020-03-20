Coronavirus effect: Zee TV to re-run repeats from 23 to 31 March?

MUMBAI: The coronavirus pandemic has affected organizations and industries across the world, and its impact on the entertainment industry globally is no different.

With the outbreak of novel Coronavirus around the globe, no film, TV and web shoot is taking place until 31 March. This strict step is taken to maintain precautionary measures in order to fight against the virus.

Well, with no shoot happening, all the GECs and producers tried their best to shoot as much as they could in order to create a bank of episodes. However, since the no-shoot period is too long, they couldn’t create bank of episodes till the time they get back to shoot.

According to our sources, most of top GECs will rerun episodes of the show. Apparently we hear that Zee TV will air re-run repeats of their shows from 23rd- 31st March.

Now, let’s wait and watch how other GECs will chalk out their plan.