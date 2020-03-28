Coronavirus Lockdown: Asim Riaz’s GF Himanshi Khurana makes roti like a pro; watch

MUMBAI: Himanshi Khurana is one of the most popular faces in the Punjabi entertainment industry. The singer-actress came into limelight after her participation in the popular reality show Bigg Boss 13.

The pretty lady is quite active on social media. She regularly updates her fans about her whereabouts.

As we know due to the current scenario, everyone is maintaining social distancing. Staying indoors is important for everyone. Thus, people are doing various activities to pass time. In fact, many are trying to learn new things and Himanshi Khurana is no different. Well, a new video of Himanshi has surfaced online. The latest clip sees her showing off her cooking skills while rolling out chapattis. Ed Sheeran’s Perfect song can be heard playing in the background. Clad in a white and green printed dress, Himanshi looks pretty without makeup. The video has already garnered 3.5 lakh views.

Take a look.

On the work front, Himanshi and her boyfriend Asim Riaz recently dropped their new song Kalla Sohna Nai. Crooned by Neha Kakkar, the song has won the hearts of fans.