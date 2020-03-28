News

Coronavirus Lockdown: Bigg Boss 13 winner Sidharth Shukla posts a video of him sweeping and mopping

Sidharth Shukla, who won Bigg Boss 13, has posted a video wherein he can be seen sweeping, mopping and chopping vegetables.

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
28 Mar 2020 11:40 AM

MUMBAI: Sidharth Shukla is one of the most popular and handsome television actors. He is known for soaps like Balika Vadhu: Kacchi Umar Ke Pakke Rishte, Dil Se Dil Tak and Love U Zindagi. He recently made headlines for winning Bigg Boss 13. 

As we know people are practicing social distancing by remaining indoors due to coronavirus outbreak, Sidharth has given us a glimpse of him following self-isolation. Well, the handsome lad has posted a video on his YouTube channel and Instagram account and showed us how he has been on his own during the quarantine period. He can be seen doing his dishes, sweeping the floor, dusting and even chopping veggies. Well, this is quite encouraging and hope people try and understand the necessity of practicing self-isolation. While giving us a glimpse of his quarantine period, he also gave us a tour of his lovely abode. 

Sidharth captioned his Instagram post as, “Days Of Quarantine!” Take a look. 

On the work front, after Bigg Boss, Sidharth collaborated with Shehnaaz Gill for a music video titled Bhula Dunga. He might be seen in Naagin 4.

Tags Sidharth Shukla Bigg Boss 13 Balika Vadhu: Kacchi Umar Ke Pakke Rishte Dil Se Dil Tak Love U Zindagi Shehnaaz Gill Bhula Dunga Naagin 4 TellyChakkar

Add new comment

Related Video

Also See

 
 
 

Slideshow
In pics: Shraddha Arya, Nishant singh Malkani and Kanika Mann turns red carpet hosts for Zee Cine Awards

In pics: Shraddha Arya, Nishant singh Malkani and...

more slideshows Click Here

poll

The multicoloured outfit suits best on

Surbhi Chandna
Vote Now
previous polls Click Here

poll

Who carries the stripped jumpsuit better?

Jennifer Winget
Vote Now
previous polls Click Here