Coronavirus Lockdown: Erica Fernandes REVEALS her hidden talent; check

MUMBAI: Erica Fernandes is one of the most popular and stylish television actresses. She is currently winning hearts by essaying the female lead in Kasautii Zindagii Kay.

Ever since the 21 days of lockdown has been announced, the TV beauty has been spending a lot of time with her family at home. However, just like many others, Erica too is utilising this quarantine time. With so much time in hand which she usually never gets during her shoot, she found a hidden talent which keeps her calm and focused and that is drawing. The actress has showcased her lovely artistic talents with a beautiful drawing solely made by her. Speaking about her love for drawing and designing as well, Erica shares, "I am someone who loves doing productive stuff in my free time. Be it cooking, learning something new or even drawing and designing, it has to be something that awakens my creative side.”

She added, “Drawing is something that really keeps me calm and focused and also enables good hand movement. I just love sitting and doodling anything that’s on my mind at that time! And using pencils and sketch pens always reminds me of the stationary that I would use as a child, so I love engaging in this activity even more! What I have drawn today is a maze, which is very relevant to our situation at hand. We are all currently in the midst of this hazy maze, but will definitely be free from it soon."

Credits: SpotboyE.com