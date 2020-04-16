Coronavirus lockdown: Jennifer Winget, Shivin Narang salute police, health workers for their work

MUMBAI: The Coronavirus pandemic has created a crisis. Health workers, police, and others are working relentlessly during this lockdown period to ensure citizens’ safety.

PM Narendra Modi extended the nationwide lockdown till May 3, 2020. The increasing number of COVID19 positive cases has undoubtedly created a lot of panic and chaos. A few days ago on PM Modi's call, the entire country had appreciated people who are working relentlessly at this crucial time by clapping for them through the windows. The gesture became a history and sent positive waves to fight the war against Coronavirus. Now, Sony TV actors have dedicated a poem for these 'COVID19 Heros' for their services. Jennifer Winget, Shivin Narang, Akaanksha Puri, Ashnoor Kaur, Ashish Chowdhry, Deven Bhojani, Terence Lewis, Annup Sonii, Siddharth Nigam, Bharti Singh, Haarsh Limbachiyaa and many others have come out to saluted these people.

Sending in a token of appreciation, they are seen praising them for their consistent efforts. Extending their gratitude for doing what they are in these distressful times, all of them have thanked them from the bottom of their hearts.

Take a look at the video here:

Credits: Pinkvilla