Coronavirus lockdown: Shah Rukh Khan continues to support the needy

MUMBAI: Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan have helped the government by pledging their support in times of the present crisis. Currently, the country is fighting against the deadly COVID-19 pandemic. The duo pledged their support to the relief funds and provided their office, a four-storey building as a quarantine facility for COVID-19 patients. Amidst the Coronavirus outbreak, King Khan still continues to work hard along with his team to support the underprivileged.

On Instagram, SRK’s manager, Pooja Dadlani shared posts of the hard work the actor and his team have been trying to do. Pooja captioned the post, 'We Promise and we Fulfill. @ek7foundation & @MeerFoundation came together to ensure 1000 packages of essential items & groceries, for a month, were delivered to families in Mumbai. Together, we will reach out to more. @iamsrk @pragyakapoor_.'

Shah Rukh Khan’s manager also mentioned how Meer Foundation came together to ensure 1000 packages of essential items and groceries, for a month were delivered to families in Mumbai and added that the actor along with his team has been trying to reach out to more people to help.

