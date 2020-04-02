Coronavirus lockdown: Varun Badola devotes time to his first love-writing

MUMBAI: Owing to the deadly coronavirus, the entire country is presently in lockdown. The decision has been taken for the safety of everyone. While being locked-up in homes, commoners as well as celebrities are indulging in various activities to kill boredom and also to remain occupied in a productive way.

Speaking about the same, veteran actor Varun Badola has gone back to his first love and that is writing. The actor, who is currently seen in Sony Entertainment Television’s show Mere Dad Ki Dulhan, is quite multi-faceted. Be it direction, acting, cooking or singing, Varun has always proved his mettle in each one of them.

Varun is giving more time in penning down stories and shayari's. The actor is going all out in exploring his writer's side and apparently he is also thinking about writing a book. Talking about his love for writing, Varun said to media, "Actors who are always out and about are now confined to their homes, but are making the most of their time. So, I am spending my time doing what I love the most, which is writing. It's something I thoroughly enjoy and it's also very therapeutic for me. Other than writing for commercial purpose, I simply enjoy the art of writing and I am therefore utilizing this time to the fullest. There is also less distraction when you are not working, so I am immersing myself in writing."