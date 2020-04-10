Coronavirus Lockdown: Vivek Dahiya does a Dev Anand

MUMBAI: Vivek Dahiya and Divyanka Tripathi are sen making the most of their quarantine time together. Right from posting some couple goal pictures together to making some funny TikTok videos, the couple is ruling the quarantine game. In the latest TikTok, must watch funny and hilarious video, Vivek recreates a legendary Madhubala scene, calling it one of his dreams that will never come true. The Yeh Hai Mohabbatein actor, who has always been a huge fan of the iconic actress from her times, gives in his best shot in this cute scene, whilst trying to pull off his own version of being Madhubala's hero!

Captioning the video he wrote, 'Very few leave legacies behind and live through their work beyond their times. One of my dreams that can never come true -Working with #Madhubala ji, be her hero! #BollywoodClassic #TheCharming #BlackAndWhiteEra'.

In the clip, Dahiya is seen lip-syncing Dev Anand’s portion in Madhubala’s song ‘Aacha Ji Main Hari’ from Kala Pani (1958).

A fan of black-and-white cinema and the legendary queen Madhubala, Vivek in his social media post quoted her to be one of the few legacies who has lived through her work beyond her times. Though the black-and-white feel really seems to be suiting Vivek in this funny pull off, and he definitely does look like a charming fit of a hero from the golden times of iconic cinema.

Have a look below.

Credits: SpotboyE