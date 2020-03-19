News

Coronavirus outbreak: Bigg Boss Malayalam 2 hosted by Mohanlal gets canceled

MUMBAI: Due to Coronavirus outbreak, everyone is taking precaution to ensure safety. Shooting of many shows have been halted due to this. Joining the list is Bigg Boss Malayalam 2, which is hosted by Mohanlal.  

The second season of the reality TV series was going on currently but now, to ensure safety and taking the right precautions, the show has been called off. That is also because of the official statement confirming that all shoots have indeed been canceled. Endemol Shine, the makers of the show, has suspended all its administration and production activities, which they confirmed on social media platform, Twitter.

