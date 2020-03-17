Coronavirus Outbreak: Naagin 4 actress Rashami Desai tested by lab officials on the sets

MUMBAI: Rashami Desai is one of the most popular television actresses. She is known for playing Tapasya in Uttaran and Shorvori in Dil Se Dil Tak. Her ongoing project is Naagin 4.

Rashami, who plays a crucial role in Naagin 4, was tested by lab officials on the sets of the supernatural show. Well, with the coronavirus outbreak taking over the world, all the citizens have become extra-cautious in regards to their and everyone’s health. To minimize the spread and panic, people are being screened test by lab officials at a lot of public places, including the sets of a show or a movie. The same happened on the sets of Naagin 4 too. A video of Rashami being screened test at her show’s set has made it to the web. The clip begins with Rashami being tested by a lab official and she was quite cooperative.

Take a look at the video here: