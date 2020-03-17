News

Coronavirus Outbreak: Naagin 4 actress Rashami Desai tested by lab officials on the sets

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
17 Mar 2020 10:39 AM

MUMBAI: Rashami Desai is one of the most popular television actresses. She is known for playing Tapasya in Uttaran and Shorvori in Dil Se Dil Tak. Her ongoing project is Naagin 4.

 Rashami, who plays a crucial role in Naagin 4, was tested by lab officials on the sets of the supernatural show.  Well, with the coronavirus outbreak taking over the world, all the citizens have become extra-cautious in regards to their and everyone’s health. To minimize the spread and panic, people are being screened test by lab officials at a lot of public places, including the sets of a show or a movie. The same happened on the sets of Naagin 4 too. A video of Rashami being screened test at her show’s set has made it to the web. The clip begins with Rashami being tested by a lab official and she was quite cooperative.

 Take a look at the video here:

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Viral Bhayani (@viralbhayani) on

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Rashami Desai (@imrashamidesai) on

Tags Naagin 4 Rashami Desai Tapasya in Uttaran Shorvori Dil Se Dil Tak Instagram TellyChakkar

Add new comment

Related Video

Also See

 
 
 

Slideshow

Red Carpet: Zee Cine Awards 2020

more slideshows Click Here

poll

The multicoloured outfit suits best on

Surbhi Chandna
Vote Now
previous polls Click Here

poll

Who carries the stripped jumpsuit better?

Jennifer Winget
Vote Now
previous polls Click Here