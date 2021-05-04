Coronavirus outbreak: Sony TV show Story 9 Months Ki ENDS ABRUPTLY

MUMBAI: TellyChakkar.com is back with an exclusive update from the world of television.

TellyChakkar.com exclusively reported that due to the sudden surge in COVID-19 cases and the uncertain lockdown, all shows of Star Bharat except Mann Ki Awaaz- Pratigya 2 will go off-air.

Well, now, we’ve learned about yet another show who’s facing the brunt of the uncertain lockdown.

Sony TV show Story 9 Months Ki has been axed because of the lockdown.

Story 9 Months Ki was produced by Rangrez Television Works. The show was helmed by Anjum Abbas. AS per sources, Anjum informed the entire team about the channel and productions’ mutual decision of shutting the show.

The show had a stellar star cast including Aashay Mishra, Sukirti Kandpal, Dadhir Pandey among others.

We couldn’t connect with the actors or the crew members for their responses.

Here’s wishing the team all the best for their future endeavours.

